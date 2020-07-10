Over the last 14 days, we have spent nine of them camping.
Two years ago we bought a camper. It’s been one of my dreams to be a camping family — to roll out every other weekend with our home on wheels, ready for whatever adventure life brings our way.
As a kid I can remember camping trips with friends, loading up in the back of the car, surrounded by pillows and blankets and coolers and anxious as all get out to arrive at the campsite. As a teenager it was amazing, exploring the campsite — peeping at other campers’ sites, meeting new people from places I’d never been and bonding over those couple of days spent on the lake. These were days that started when the sun came up and ended with sunburns and marshmallows.
Sure, it’s a romanticized idea, leaving out the sticky-sweat feel of summer on your skin or sleeping in a tent so hot you’re sure it’s what hell feels like. But those are minor annoyances when you’re a kid, and I’ve know since I was 14 that’d I’d grow up, have a family, and take them camping.
There is something incredibly peaceful at the campground. Everyone there is all in the same mindset: to relax away from the world.
On this trip I had no cell service for most of our five days there. It took a couple days to adjust, but by the time we got home yesterday I was slightly wishing for my phone not to work again.
This year has started weird. It’s been scary and hard and full of unknown. I was afraid camping wouldn’t happen this summer, and that we would be stuck at home with no outlet for adventure. But alas, the safety net of the campground remains intact — a haven to escape from the daily struggles, the fear of the pandemic and the sadness of inequality, and to let your soul exhale.
I hope you all had a fantastic, fun, stress-free weekend celebrating our rights as Americans. I know I did. I’m more thankful and prouder than ever to be free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.