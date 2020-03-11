This weekend I picked up our groceries. Like we always do, everyone jumped in to start putting them away. With everything put away we were down to just the cereal. At our house we keep our cereal in the plastic storage containers with the pour spout thing. Anyway, my husband pulls them all out and we begin the process of putting the cereal into the containers.
I start by grabbing my bag and carefully tearing the top strip. You have to go slowly because those Malt-o-Meal bags rip really easily; if you go too quickly and aren't careful, you end up with cereal on the floor. I tear the top strip off then carefully open the resealable end. (This part also tears incredibly easily and as previously stated, ends in a big mess.) I begin to pour my bag into the container. The entire process takes me approximately two minutes.
My husband on the other hand has a much more difficult time. First he quickly and aggressively rips the top tab, leaving the resealable end still under the perforated tear strip and a hole at the top that shouldn’t be there. Rather than cutting the top or making the hole larger, he begins to shake the cereal into the container. But the hole isn’t big enough and the cereal bottlenecks, to which he reacts with more aggressive shaking. Eventually he, too, finishes with his cereal.
In fact, we finished at the same time. His job was harder, took more force and patience, but he still finished at the same time as me and (hopefully) learned what to do differently next time.
So what’s the point?
I’ve spent the last two months as the producer of “Frozen Jr.” for Marshfield Community Theatre. I’ve never produced a show before; it’s my first time, and I've had to learn a lot. It’s taken a team to make the entire show come to life. There have been projects along the way that I really wanted to jump in and say, "No, that’s not how I would do it." It's been a challenge for me to not try and do everything myself and to trust my team.
Watching my husband struggle with his cereal bag only to see him finish at the same time as me made me laugh because it was a sign that I’ve grown. Even when I really wanted to grab a pair of scissors and take his job away, I didn’t. Producing “Frozen Jr.” has taught me how to “Let It Go,” if you will, and be patient in the process of letting someone else do something that I would do differently.
