Alison Arngrim portrayed Nellie Oleson on NBC’s hit series, Little House on the Prairie from 1974 to 1981. The star appeared at the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival's Nostalgia Fest Autograph Show on Saturday, April 24 where Marshfield third grader, Breanna Wheeler claimed to be her “biggest fan.”
“I’m so excited, but what if I don’t know what to say? She’s a celebrity,” Wheeler exclaimed as she stood in line for the opportunity to meet Arngrim, Little House book gripped tightly to her chest.
“I’m most looking forward to having her sign my book.”
The exchange between the two is what the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival in Marshfield is all about – bringing folks together to celebrate our state’s rich history. Laura Ingalls Wilder, who authored the series of books based off her childhood in a settler and pioneer family, a short drive away in Mansfield, Missouri.
Arngrim said she’s thrilled to be back in Marshfield for the festival and was happy to autograph Wheeler’s book as they shared conversation about meeting at Webster Elementary earlier in the week.
“When I flew in on Thursday, me and Baby Grace went to Webster Elementary and visited with a class of students,” Arngrim said. “I’ve visited with people all over the nation who know how important it is to hold on to the values that Little House taught us, I love to see it celebrated all over the country, especially when attending the Cherry Blossom Festival.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.