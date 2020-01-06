Lisa Ann Hoskins, 50, Des Moines, IA, was born July 22, 1969 in Springfield, MO to Edward Everett and Mary Oshie (Dinwiddie) Hoskins. She passed away December 28, 2019 in Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Lisa had worked as an assembly line worker. She enjoyed helping others and making sure they had what they needed.
She was preceded in death by her father; seven uncles; two aunts; three cousins; and her grandparents.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Mary Hoskins; children, Corey Hoskins and Logan Hoskins (Madisyn), Marshfield, MO; siblings, Keith Hoskins (Betty), Marshfield, and Teresa Hicks (Donald), Elkland; five nieces and nephews, Scott, Amanda, Tony, Melanie, and Samantha; eight great nieces and nephews; uncle, Karl Dinwiddie, and aunts, Mildred Dinwiddie, Dolly Seitz, Linda Jones, Nadine Bunch, Barbara and Rocky Evans, and Teresa and Carl Bunch.
Funeral services were 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. with interment in Eureka Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
