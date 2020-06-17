Linda Sue Covey, 75, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed into the spiritual world on June 2, 2020, and will be missed by friends and family around the world. She was born on Feb. 28, 1945, in Fort Sumner, New Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her husband, mother and father, and two brothers. She is survived by her stepsister, Karen Davis of Canada, and by two half-sisters, Janice Mead and Jane Edwards, both from Texas.
Linda became a Baha’i in 1970, in Marshfield, Missouri. Her heritage includes Cherokee and Cheyenne and includes becoming a pipe carrier. Ms. Covey received her undergrad degree at Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, and her master’s in Religious Studies at the University of Missouri with an award-winning thesis, “Dine Becoming Bahai: Through the Lens of Ancient Prophecies.” Ms. Covey was the editor of The Journal of Baha’i Studies and wrote the article, “A Necessary History: Teaching On and Off the Reservation.” Professor Covey also taught English and Religious Studies in Dalian, China, for Missouri State University while living in Dalian for five years.
She was united in marriage to Mike Covey in May 1961 in Conway, Missouri. From this union four children were born, Melinda Wilson of Nixa, Missouri, Cheryl Covey-Huffman of Springfield, Missouri, Harold Covey of St. Louis, Missouri, and Lillie Covey of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She had nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She had many “adopted” children and grandchildren all over the world, and she loved and adored them.
Linda traveled the world until her physical body no longer allowed it. She loved to travel, and she loved her family very much.
Linda Sue Covey was laid to rest June 5, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Central in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
"… At every morn she was mindful of Thee, and at every eve she centered her thoughts upon Thee. Like unto a singing nightingale she chanted Thy sacred verses, and like unto a mirror she sought to reflect Thy light …." 'Abdu'l-Bahá.
