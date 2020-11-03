Linda Lu Lloyd, Marshfield, was born December 27, 1943 in Red Rock, AR to Russell and Linda (Davis) Burdine. She departed this life on November 2, 2020 in Cox South Hospital at the age of 76.
Linda was an elementary school teacher, and was a member of MSTA Phi Decta Cappa. She attended New Beginnings Baptist Church. Linda was an avid reader, enjoying novels and mysteries. She loved gardening, her flowerbeds, and playing cards with her beloved grandsons. She was quite the storyteller and will be remembered by her infectious laugh.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lela Kilgore; three brothers, Eugene Burdine, Clinton Burdine, and William Burdine; and her brother-in-law Frank Bryant.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Curtis Lloyd of the home; two daughters, Christa Jenkins (Michael), Houston, TX, and Sara Bandy (Kevin), Olathe, KS; three siblings, Robert Burdine (Edna), Harrison, AR, Alice Bryant, Jasper, AR, and Russell Burdine, Jr. (Kay), Rogers, AR; and two grandsons, Jackson Bandy and Kaden Bandy.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will follow in Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects at Fraker Funeral Home between 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4. The family will be present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For the protection of family and friends in attendance from the COVID-19 virus, masks are highly recommended at the funeral home and at the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Miracle Network or Juvenile Diabetes Association and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.