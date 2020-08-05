Linda Louise Kutz, 68, Springfield, Missouri, passed from her earthly sojourn on Saturday, July 25, 2020, to everlasting life in heaven with her Lord and Savior, to join cherished family members and friends who preceded her in death. Due to the pandemic, graveside services with only immediate family present were conducted July 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. with burial at Black Oak Cemetery in Marshfield, Missouri.
Linda is survived by her husband of 41 years, Tom Kutz, whom she married on May 18, 1979. Linda battled cancer courageously for close to four years. Her husband, Tom Kutz, lovingly sacrificed and cared for her during her battle with cancer, providing comfort, encouragement and hope. He was always at her beck and call. Her resolve and spirit were admired by family, friends and Cox Health medical personnel. The family is grateful to the many physicians and support staff who used their skill to do all within their God-given ability to help her fight her affliction.
Linda was born Sept. 19, 1951, in Burge Hospital, now known as Cox Hospital. She was the first child born to Foster and Pauline (Brown) Hargus, who at the time resided in the Marshfield/Niangua area of Webster County. Later, the family added a brother, Curtis Hargus, and a sister, Karen Eby (Hargus). Both siblings survive Linda and cherish the memories they have had with her in both childhood and adulthood. She is remembered as a nurturing, loving sister who willingly sacrificed to better their lives.
Linda attended public schools in Springfield, graduating from Hillcrest High School in 1969. At an early age, Linda professed her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. For several years she attended Grandview Missionary Baptist Church, a short walk from her childhood home where the family lived after relocation to Springfield, Missouri in the late 1950s. Prior to retirement, Linda served as the secretary to the Dean of Students at Ozark Technical College in Springfield, Missouri. Prior to OTC, she was employed by Missouri State University, serving as an administrative secretary to the basketball coaching staff. Early in her occupational life after graduation, she worked at Lily Tulip, Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic, and Edco.
During her lifetime, Linda was fortunate to have accompanied her husband Tom on visits to many beautiful places as they traveled domestically and internationally. She never knew a stranger and easily crossed cultural barriers to interact and build friendships with others while traveling. This is one reason why she was so fond of vacationing on cruise ships. Linda’s generous spirit and pleasant personality will be a legacy that will endure the test of time and will manifest in the lives of others as time marches on. From a very early age she developed a fondness for cats, which continued to the very end of her life. She loved raising flowers and growing vegetables, traits she learned from her parents.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Foster Hargus and Pauline Hargus (Brown); father-in-law, LaVerne Kutz; his deceased wives, Pat and Margaret (stepmom); and a niece, Adrienne Martin (Eby).
Survivors include a sister, Karen Eby (Hargus); husband Larry; daughter Kimberly Sartin; sons David Eby and Nicholas Eby; great-niece Ella Maxwell; great-nephews Tristen Bland and Blake Martin; brother Curtis Hargus (Anita); niece Courtney Chance (Hargus) and husband Austin; niece Whitney Hargus; great-niece Olivia Chance; and great-nephew Bentley Chance.
She is also survived by many cousins; mother-in-law Imogene Kutz; brother-in-law Tony Kutz (Claudia) and daughters Valerie and Jessica; brother-in-law Ted Kutz (Liz) and son Kevin; brother-in-law Joe Kutz and his son Brian; brother-in-law David Kutz (Patty) and children Michael and Heather; sister-in-law Doris Kutz-Compton, husband Rob and children Kristina, Nathan, Laura, Rob and Cori; sister-in-law Donna Rader, husband Carl and daughters Michelle and Jessica; sister-in-law Regina Alderton and children Shane, Alex and Heather; sister-in-law Annette Schippel, husband Karl and children Zach, Nick, Kourtnee and Dalton. Other survivors include extended in-laws, Jim Schoen (Cheryl) and children Stacy, Erica and Nathan, Stephen Schoen (Deborah) and Susan Senninger (Bob) and daughter Monica, Linda Zebert and children Heather, Amanda, Katrina and Samantha, Janice Wade (Stan) and daughters Michelle and Tammy, Rose Marie Bertschy (Jerry), Lesa Zebert and children Ryan and Kelsea, Michael Zebert (Sheila) and children Hilari, Derek, Brianna and Evan, and Larry Zebert (Dionne) and daughters, Bailey, Courtney and Kate; and niece Pat Stotts (Bill).
Private family services for Linda Louise Kutz were held 2 p.m. July 30, 2020 at Black Oak Cemetery, officiated by Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri to honor Linda’s love for animals and left in care of Day Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
