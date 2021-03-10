Linda Elaine Walker, Marshfield, was born June 19, 1948 in Marshfield, MO to Mark and Delores (Price) Bateman. She departed this life on March 2, 2021 in her home at the age of 72.
Linda was a kind, compassionate person. She loved attending church at Friendship Baptist. Her hobbies included recycling, and caring for cats and chickens.
She is survived by her siblings, Gayle Bateman and Marilyn Herman, as well as many other relatives and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be at a later date and will be announced by Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.