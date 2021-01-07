I sat in the living room of my family’s new farm Christmas morning, counting every one of my blessings. I’d describe 2020 as hellacious at best, yet Christmas brings me an indescribable sense of peace.
I'm not sure if it’s the focus of celebrating our Savior's birth or the chance to be surrounded by those that love me most. What I do know is that the season’s peace was needed more than ever amongst the chaos of life this year.
There's nothing sweeter than waking up a little face on Christmas morning and seeing the excitement some half-consumed cookies and milk can bring. However, I'm pretty sure I was the most excited person in Webster County when I opened a KitchenAid mixer later that morning.
At what point in life does a person start getting more excited for kitchen and household appliances than literally ANY other gift? Well, I've reached it.
My jaw dropped the second I realized my sweet parents had invested in my home by gifting me something at the top of my (unspoken) wish list. This mixer is motivating me to finish the shiplap in my kitchen and repaint so it will have a deserving, shiny new backdrop.
I often feel helpless when it comes to the pressures of being an "adult." I am far from a mature role model by any means. Don’t get me wrong – I still love eating a fast food treat here or there and occasionally blow my money on ridiculous antics, but I find myself each year reassessing my priorities and my budget.
I think it boils down to the realization that home is my place of peace. I’ve learned that one’s physical environment directly affects their mental health, be it positive or negative. I long to create a space that brings me the purest sense of peace and my kitchen is my happy place.
As I've aged, I’ve discovered that baking is the universal cure for my own sadness and uncertainty. I’ve taken advantage of that aspect of adulthood for some time, since my grandmothers and my momma taught me to cook from a young age.
I’m most excited about walking into my kitchen and seeing something beautiful – being reminded of simpler times by recreating recipes of those I love most.
What better peace could you find in the comfort of your own home?
My high-pitched screech as I opened the mixer Christmas morning had a lot to do with my new ability to mash potatoes with ease, but mainly for all the peace it will continue to bring me.
I've been motivated to attempt a kitchen remodel ... by an appliance. I’m not sure how I got to this phase of adulthood, but I'm looking forward to seeing how much weirder I get by the end of this year.
