The Friends of the Garst Memorial Library are having their bi-annual Used Book Sale on Oct. 3-5 at the Central Bank of the Ozarks Community Room in Marshfield.
On Thurs., Oct. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., the members-only presale will be held. Membership in the Friends can be bought at the entrance for $5 to get the best selection.
On Friday and Saturday, the sale is open to the public, with hours on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. There are books, magazines, CDs, and DVDs, as well as other surprises on occasion, like games, puzzles and antique books. All proceeds go to support the Garst Memorial Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.