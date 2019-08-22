Time to exercise our Second Amendment rights
To the Editor:
It’s been a couple of weeks since several mass shootings were highlighted in the media resulting in cries from various politicians, anti-gun groups and news pundits crying out, “We have to do something, anything,” ostensibly to prevent the next criminal/terrorist event from occurring. The Congress is even now writing new bills to limit the type of firearms law-abiding citizens can own, expand background checks and a push to enact Red Flag laws which would take away citizens’ rights to due process.
The sad fact is that none of the proposed bills/laws will make a difference or prevent another such shootings. All they will do is to further erode the ability of law abiding citizens to defend themselves from criminals, terrorists and from tyrannical governments. It’s important to understand the Second Amendment in the bill of rights has nothing to do with hunting and everything to do with defending one’s freedom from those who would take it from us.
An example of utilizing their rights was a young man who exercised his right to keep and bear arms in a Walmart recently. From interviews I heard on the radio he stated that he spoke with a manager prior to going there to insure he could openly carry a long gun in the store. No panic occurred until Walmart employees pulled the fire alarm and started yelling at people to get out. The individual open carrying the firearm did not do so in a threatening manner. He was pushing a shopping cart around Walmart videoing himself. Granted this wasn’t the wisest decision based on recent events, but not illegal by any means. He was merely exercising his rights.
The reason I believe so many people are up in arms (no pun intended) over what he did is because we as a people have failed to exercise our Second Amendment rights. Like a muscle which is not exercised atrophies, so too will our God-given rights, enumerated in our Constitution, atrophy in the public space from lack of use.
Rather than enacting new bills in to laws which deny our citizens their God-given rights, it would be better that our private and public institutions improve the teaching of the Constitution in our classrooms, to include current gun laws and use of firearms, that we might have a better informed citizenry prepared to respond the next time a real terrorist or criminal event occurs.
Sincerely,
Ralph Noa
Webster County
Moon and Mars are worthy goals
To the Editor:
It’s time to go back to the moon.
President Trump wants to go back to the moon, and then, from there to Mars. Many people think this is a waste of time and money. Then, they wonder why the factories are shutting down and the roads get worse and why the hospitals are shutting down and why the people find refuge in drugs.
Pessimism is when you lack hope. Americans are suffering from the disease of pessimism. Did Columbus suffer from pessimism when he set sail from Spain not knowing if he would come back or not? Did the Apollo astronauts suffer from pessimism when they blasted off from Cape Canaveral not knowing if they would return or not? Did Dr. Jonas Salk suffer from pessimism when he endeavored to cure polio? Did President Roosevelt suffer from pessimism when he became president during the Great Depression?
Americans are not a pessimistic people. They are an optimistic people. Were Americans pessimistic when they revolted against Great Britain, which at the time was the mightiest empire in the world? Were they pessimistic when they conquered the West? Optimism is America's gift to the world.
Hope and optimism are what allow for all the progress the USA has brought to science, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, etc. So when President Trump says make America great again he is saying make America optimistic again.
Ryan Sharp
Niangua
