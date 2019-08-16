To the editor:
Dear Editor,
An amazing thing happened in Marshfield this summer. When presented with a need for our elementary students to have all the school supplies they need, nine churches of different denominations worked together and provided all students in grades kindergarten through five with their school supplies. As of Sunday evening, 1500 supply kits were placed directly on student desks. In addition to these supplies, Don Vance Auto made a generous donation for the purchase of 100 recorders for fourth graders. An anonymous family added to the recorder budget, bringing the total number of recorders provided to 116. And life groups from the Well provided 11,000 pencils for our secondary students.
I have been repeatedly humbled and encouraged by the generosity of our community. I want to personally thank each of the participating churches. I encourage each person reading this who does not have a church home to visit any of these, because they genuinely care: Crossroads Evangelical Methodist, First Baptist Marshfield, Henderson Baptist, Hillside Christian, Marshfield Assembly of God, Marshfield Church of the Nazarene, Northview Baptist, Temple Baptist and Timber Ridge.
It is my highest hope that we will see this program continue and grow to serve more of our Marshfield students, as well as students in other surrounding school districts. If your church would like to be a part of this project for 2020; let me know. There is a place for you!
In humble gratitude,
Cheryl Parrish
Webster County Baptist Association
