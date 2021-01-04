Dear Editor,
Thanks to the road department for putting in the roundabout at the junction of Banning and Hubble drive, which, was a dangerous intersection. And thanks again for paving the Marshfield town square which was sorely needed. NOW, let’s finish the job. Please pave Banning street from the Spur to the roundabout at Hubble Drive. Banning is bumpy and gets a lot of traffic. The paving will benefit individuals that use Banning and benefit the residents that live along that street and drive it everyday.
Dave and Mary Bryan
Marshfield, MO
