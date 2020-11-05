To the Editor,
Each year Salvation Army volunteers place red kettles at several locations in Webster County. Beginning the day before Thanksgiving and ending on Christmas Eve, volunteers "ring the bell" to raise awareness and funds to help their neighbors in Webster County in the following year. This is the only fundraiser for the local Salvation Army Service Unit, and 85% of all the funds raised stay right here in Webster County to help our friends and neighbors.
We need individuals to help us ring the bells. This is both fun and rewarding. We will have safety protocols in place for your protection this year, which you can view on our facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Salvation-Army-Webster-County-Service-Unit. If you have just one hour to spare on a Friday or Saturday, we would love to have your assistance. To volunteer, contact Darcy Whitehurst at 417-630-2173. This is both a fun and rewarding opportunity.
Can’t ring the bell but still want to help? You can make your check payable to the Salvation Army and either leave it with Darlene Lowder at the Marshfield location of Arvest Bank or mail to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 485, Marshfield, MO 65706. You can also scan on your phone at the kettle locations and donate that way. And this year, we have a new option: Walmart is allowing you to "round up" your purchases. So if you spend $9.85 you can opt to round up to $10.00 and the Salvation Army of Webster County will get the 15 cents. However you donate, be assured, the Salvation Army is "Doing the most good" with your money in Webster County.
Thank you,
Chris Parker
Chair,
Webster County Service Unit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.