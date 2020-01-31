To the Editor,
I would like to commend and thank you and your reporters for the articles on the Marshfield Fire Department (MFD).
The fire department has been a big part of my life from 1969 to present. I spent 40 plus years in the MFD, with 25 years as chief. I have seen the department grow from two engines in the city and one old military truck in the rural department to the present day. No one knows better than me the hours the firemen put in and the family time you miss while serving there.
The families of firemen deserve a big thank you for their lost birthdays and holidays without mom or dad because they are on calls to help people. I am proud of the departments and the progress they have made over the years.
I have seen Michael Taylor come from a junior fireman to a paid chief. Tim Carlson was chief before Michael and was also moving the departments forward.
Again, thanks for the articles and thanks to all firemen, EMS and law enforcement for their work and service.
Wayne Plunkett
Marshfield
