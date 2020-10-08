To the Editor:
Lyndall Fraker, director of the Missouri Medical Marijuana Division, has been recently criticized by members of the Missouri General Assembly and others who take issue with the implementation of the voter approved medical marijuana Constitutional Amendment. Fraker, from Marshfield, Missouri, was appointed by Governor Mike Parson to head the newly formed division. Although all public servants are, and should be, open to public criticism, we believe the attacks on Lyndall Fraker are without merit.
Criticism has come from state legislators and some of the more than 1,900 unsuccessful applicants whose proposals were not selected by the state’s independent, third-party scorer. Several critics point out the low number of state licenses that have been granted for medical marijuana cultivation and dispensation. From these complaints, it is clear that this criticism about the program’s implementation should mainly be directed at the drafters of the Constitutional Amendment. Fraker has only operated under the standards established. To those critics blaming Fraker, we question their motives.
The State of Missouri’s merit-based application process, which is guided by licensing standards laid out in Article Fourteen of the Missouri Constitution, allows for more licensed medical marijuana businesses in Missouri than in any other state with medical-only legal marijuana, except Oklahoma. Illinois, by comparison, with roughly twice Missouri’s population, a state that allows the sale of both recreational and medical marijuana, has distributed roughly half the licenses Missouri has mandated. The number of dispensaries and cultivation facilities are sufficient to provide access to those who need medical marijuana. The state’s procurement process is designed to protect against undue influence, favoritism, partisan politics and real or perceived conflicts of interest. Locally, that means that no fewer than 11 retail marijuana outlets are permitted just in the city of Springfield, along with licensed facilities in Branson, Carthage, Cassville, Joplin, Nixa, Neosho, Ozark and Republic. Does anyone really believe that certified patients in southwest Missouri won’t have ample access to safe, legal and compliant medical marijuana? Those whose applications were denied have the right to appeal that decision to the State Administrative Hearing Commission, a process that is already well underway.
As the 33rd state to endorse medical marijuana, Missouri’s program has benefited from avoiding the missteps and program rollbacks seen elsewhere. Taking a cautious approach in Missouri with medical marijuana is wise.
We have known Lyndall Fraker for over 50 years and know him to be honest, diligent and dedicated to whatever task he undertakes. He has been a community leader in our home-town of Marshfield, a republican state representative and has ably served his community. We have different opinions on medical marijuana and we have different political opinions on a number of issues and we certainly haven’t always agreed on other issues. However, we both agree that there is no better public servant or person with greater integrity, ethics, honesty or diligence than our friend and former classmate, Lyndall Fraker.
Kent Hyde, Attorney Craig Hosmer, Attorney
Hyde Love and Overby Hosmer King & Royce
Member of the Fair Board Springfield City Council Member
Marshfield Class of 1977 Missouri Democratic State Legislator (1990-2002)
Marshfield Class of 1977
