To the editor:
An open letter to U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler:
I read your statement on June 16 defending President Trump’s diatribe attacking elected members of Congress. You did not have, at minimum, the good conscience or fortitude to even mention the racist, divisive and inflammatory taunts made that were far more appropriate for a Ku Klux Klan rally than from anybody in the White House, let alone the president. Did you not hear what was said? Have you no decency for matters such as this, Vicky?
Trump’s language was racist. Period. And you tacitly support it. Own it.
You wrote, “Instead of wasting time passing resolutions condemning the President …,” suggesting this president is above criticism or oversight. Are you suggesting this incident or any like it does not warrant critical comment of some kind? I hope this is not your view. I’d be even more disappointed.
You also wrote, “House Democrats should focus on the basic fundamental responsibilities of governing,” but if you will look at the Federal Register and the laws from the 116th Congress, you will see over 400 laws. Also, why don’t you publish of list of bills passed by this Congress that are sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk … to die. Seems evident that “someone” is trying to govern, no?
Finally you stated, “There is little doubt that we have a loss of political civility on both sides of the aisle, and we are better than this.” And who could disagree? However, you may want to start with President Trump, who is by far the biggest instigator of all.
I could not let your statement go unanswered.
John Shaughnesy
Rural Marshfield
