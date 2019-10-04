Park dedication inspires pride
To the Editor:
If you were not at what is now Patriot Park last Saturday evening, you missed small-town America at its best.
We watched the rest of our best be honored by the people they serve every single day.
Dr. Tommy is what the “Greatest Generation” stood for. He had a job, he did the job and he looked forward, to what he could do to make not just Marshfield but literally the world a better place.
As we sat Saturday evening and watched men and women in uniform, from all walks, you felt the reference for what they have done and are still doing. Because of these people, we could spend an evening under a huge American flag and feel safe to honor those that have gone above and beyond.
Proud to be an American and proud to be from Marshfield. Well done.
Dolen and Katherine Hopkins
Marshfield
