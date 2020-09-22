To the editor:
Every time I drive through Northview, I wonder if it will ever be open again.
Many of our older people can remember when Northview had four churches, a bank, three or four general merchandising stores, a post office, cafe, blacksmith, a canning factory, and a car and truck mechanic. As the old song says, time changes everything.
I’m told Otto Breshears and Keith and Virginia Baker played music in nursing homes. Walter and Coreen Myers own the Christian Church in Northview, so they put a kitchen and bathroom in the back, heat for winter, air conditioning for summer and about 70 seats in the auditorium. It starts at 5 p.m., breaks for potluck supper at 6:30 p.m., then back to music until 8 or 9 p.m.
Good country music, gospel, and once in a while someone gets up and clogs. I think it’s the fellowship that I miss the most. Thanks to the Cherry Blossom Festival (I also miss), we were entertained by Charlene from The Andy Griffith Show, the kids from the Waltons, Lulu Roman and many others from Hollywood. Many others from out of state said they heard about the Jamboree and stopped by to see it. We are blessed by America in so many ways we often take for granted.
I look forward to the fellowship and music and seeing that big Stars and Stripes hanging on the back wall makes you proud and grateful to live in America. (Thank you, Lord.) Thanks to Otto, Walter and Coreen, Keith and Virginia and all those who work in the kitchen.
See you soon, I hope.
Sterling Bridwell
Marshfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.