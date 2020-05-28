To the editor:
This COVID-19 has hit many people hard. Thank God not everyone has contracted this virus.
Although not ill, the effect has been heartbreaking.
Consider the people that live alone. The Marshfield Senior Center is their daily relief, a place to gather for companionship. This is just a smidgen of what the Senior Center does. On Monday and Wednesday, our exchange gift bingo is played. It is enjoyed by the community. There is a craft group meeting on Tuesdays after lunch. Also, quilters gather, and other games played are dominos, cards, etc. (no betting). Let’s give kudos to our administrator, Christina Parker. She is so adept in the classes she conducts that the SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging sends her to other centers to conduct classes. It keeps her so busy that our chief cook Brandi assumes leadership and responsibility of the Marshfield Senior Center. We are tremendously fortunate to have Brandi. Not only is she an excellent cook, but her personality has won my heart, as have all the wonderful workers at the center, staff, board and volunteers.
Speaking of volunteers, a special thank you to the “Meals on Wheels” delivery team, the cleaning maintenance crew, the grounds team, and for taxes prepared at no cost. Thanks also to the people who come in to entertain us during our meal, Wayne Cooper on the fourth Thursday and Earney Smith on the third Friday. It’s a thrill when the “Hoot ’N Holler” gang comes in with song and skits.
I am grateful to Seymour Bank for the free lunch on the second Wednesday — and Central Bank of the Ozarks, although canceled on the 25th of March, due to the coronavirus. Not everyone can afford the senior fee of $3.50. Nor the younger people at $6. They never go away hungry. These monies collected do not cover the cost of the center’s operation. A grant would be gladly accepted, as would assistance of donations from the community. Can you help? Will you help? I could go on and on in telling the excellence of the Marshfield Senior Center. Soon the COVID-19 quarantine will be over. Come in and enjoy. Heartfelt thank you to the center. May God bless you abundantly. I miss the Senior Center.
Myrtle Delaney
Niangua
