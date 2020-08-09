To the editor:
I'm not the only one tired of hearing about this virus. Tired of numbers of cases, masks, social distancing, tracing, vaccines. Tired of worrying about children in school and whether it will ever end. Especially because experienced doctors are increasingly speaking out, demonstrating that all of this is unnecessary and needs to stop.
Doctors who have been researching are challenging the established narrative with scientific and effective alternatives. The primary one is the maligned and inexpensive hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)/zinc/antibiotic. Many doctors are using it to prevent and disable this virus before too much damage is done.
But a monolithic viewpoint is blocking these viable challenges. National, local (syndicated), and social media, public health officials (CDC, FDA, NHI, WHO), hospitals, pharmaceuticals, politicians have all somehow come together to assert the same problems and remedies. Facebook and Twitter remove opposition from doctors and citizens. If this unified pandemic chorus can deny us and our doctors freedom to think, speak and act now, what happens next?
Fortunately, dedicated doctors with different experiences are speaking out for the sake of their patients. And we the people can also research and inform others that "medicine already exists to defeat this virus."
Let doctors be doctors and let life get back to normal. Pray. It is possible.
Pamela Jason
Marshfield
