It was with disappointment that I read that Propositions A and B had passed. I have witnessed other communities move from volunteer to paid fire staffs. In each case a modest tax increase was requested, to be followed by other increases either obvious or hidden.
Today’s building codes make large fire departments fairly unnecessary. You will soon see the fire department request funds to provide paramedic services, because they do not have enough to do. Through insurance and direct payment we already pay for these services.
We will begin to see fire trucks parked around town as crews run errands, putting miles on very expensive equipment. Crews will work long extended shifts allowing them to maintain private employment as well as public employment.
Eventually more money will be requested, with the explanation that vital services are in peril because equipment isn't good enough or salaries aren't high enough.
When I saw this on the ballot I knew it's adoption was inevitable. We have created a brand new agency, with its goal being to perpetuate itself. People look at the tax levy and see a small number and think this is OK. A 6-cent levy on a $200,000 home or property will be $120 a year, this time. Our property taxes are already quite high.
I know that for the most part this is too late and will fall on deaf ears, but ask your elected officials to tightly control the spending in this new agency.
John Means
Marshfield
