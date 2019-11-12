Lena Lucille Stacey, 87, Elkland, Missouri, was born May 24, 1932, to William Harrison and Gladys LaNora (Wells) Edmonds in Springfield, Missouri, and departed this life for her heavenly home Nov. 9, 2019, at Cox Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.
Lena was united in marriage to Billy Bee Stacey on Oct. 20, 1950, and to this union, six children were born. Lena moved to Spokane, Washington, with Billy, who was serving in the Air Force. They lived there four years before moving back to Missouri. They bought a dairy farm and worked hard milking cows and feeding calves. Lena drove a milk truck and managed the family farm. She went to all the tractor pulls with Billy and hauled the scales and equipment. Lena was a great cook and loved feeding her family. She enjoyed gardening, canning, reading and crocheting. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Bee Stacey; granddaughter, Maegen Nichole Uchtman; and sister, Norma Jean Buchanon.
Lena is survived by her children, Billy Gene Stacey (Machelle), Fair Grove, Missouri, Larry Stacey (Patti), Elkland, Missouri, Garry Stacey, Pleasant Hope, Missouri, Gayle Uchtman (Lewis), Elkland, Missouri, Jeffery Stacey, Elkland, Missouri, and Kevin Stacey (Leah), Elkland, Missouri; 12 grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Jill, Samantha, Dawn, Michelle, Stacey, Lindsey, Peyton, Jorden, Kyle and Kamron; 18 great-grandchildren, Shyan, Shayla, Micah, Aryka, Jaysen, Sierra, Haylee, Adeya, Asher, Silas, Haddon, Bohan, Elliot, Quill, Porter, Calvin, Lena and Jeremy; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Graveside funeral services for Lena Lucille Stacey will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland, Missouri. Visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant View Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.