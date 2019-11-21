You don't have to go far to find inspiring people changing the world.
It could be an advocate standing on the corner of New York City, or it could be closer — like our small community. A couple weeks ago, I heard about a 10-year-old girl's selfless project. Her mother called The Mail office in hopes of finding a place where they could drop off the food she had collected from various businesses for her food drive.
As I listened, I felt both moved and convicted by the girl's desire to help others. Nobody forced her to get involved, nor did her parents influence her decision. It was strictly something she wanted to do because she saw a need and chose to act on it.
How is it that a 10-year-old girl can respond like that, but we fail to do so when the opportunity arises? I think our government can learn a few things from her, especially with the ridiculous ping-pong match between Republicans and Democrats regarding President Donald Trump.
An opportunity will come when we're given a choice to respond and lead. We have to put our differences aside and work together for the common good. The girl who donated items to the food pantries knew what she had to do. She talked to her parents and then they communicated with other businesses in town, who responded by setting up food donation boxes in their buildings.
It takes focus, diligence and motivation to grow as an individual, but it also takes collaboration with others. On Tuesday, I was given the task of "being editor" for the day since Karen had to stay home due to a sickness. God used her to help me prepare and what to expect. Plus, I had my other co-workers on deck to assist me as well.
I think the saying goes, "It takes a village to raise a child." Well, the same can be said about helping others and I’m thankful our local businesses responded to this young girl's project with enthusiasm. God has great things in store for her and others like her.
When I moved here in 2015, I noticed something different about Webster County. The residents here have a servant’s heart and a desire to give back to others. That's something I find admirable and reminds me what Paul said in Philippians 2:3, "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves."
Every day, we have a choice to make and how we live. This girl inspired me to live life to the fullest and put my own needs aside to help others. That's easier said than done, but if a 10-year-old girl can do it, I think we all can too.
