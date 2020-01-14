Lawrence William Lander, Fordland, was born January 14, 1931 in in Wichita, KS to Francis and Irene (Vestering) Lander. He departed this life on January 8, 2020 in his home at the age of 88.
He was united in marriage to Ina Kinkade on July 31, 1956. Lawrence was a farmer. At one time, he owned a wrecker business and did mechanic work. He had been Fire chief in Davie County, FL, as well as active in the the Grovespring Fire Department. He served in the National Guard, and was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed square dancing with his wife, playing his mandolin, as well as going to the music jam at Northview. He liked watching westerns and loved spending time with his family.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Ina; his parents; and brothers, Frankie and James Lander.
He is survived by his children William "Billy" Francis Lander (Pamela Sue), Grovespring, MO, and Catherine Lander, Marshfield, MO; five grandchildren, Brandy Wrinkle, Brittany Sein, Christopher Jensen (Amy), Eric Lander, and Jacob Lander; four great-grandchildren, Emry Jensen, Wren Jensen, Mackenzie Wrinkle, and Thomas Wrinkle; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in Brahm Hall Cemetery, Grovespring. Visitation will be at the funeral home 6-7 p.m. Friday, January 17.
