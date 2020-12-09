Lawrence Milton Rifenburg Sr., son of Stephen and Bessie (Perryman) Rifenburg was born on December 31, 1939 in Grovespring, Missouri and departed this life November 30, 2020 at his home in Conway, Missouri at the age of 80 years.
On January 23, 1960 Lawrence was united in marriage to Violet Alexander and from this union came one son, Lawrence Rifenburg, Jr. (Larry),
Lawrence proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant from 1962 to 1967. He also served over 29 years in law enforcement, including 12 years as the Laclede County Sheriff.
On January 17, 1990 he was united in marriage to Vera Jinks Prock and they spent the next 31 years supporting and loving each other and their family. Lawrence and Vera attended church faithfully at Ozark Community Chapel in Morgan, Missouri as long as he was able. His faith in God was very important to him. He was an integral part of creating the Conway Senior Center and served there for many years. Lawrence was mayor of Conway for a few years and was always active in his community. He could often be seen on a backhoe or another piece of equipment even after the loss of his legs.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson Randall Rifenburg; his first wife, Violet, his sister Frieda; his brother, John; and his mother-in-law, Clara Jinks.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vera, of the home; his son Larry Rifenburg and wife, Billie, Conway, MO; his son Danny Prock and wife, Mary, Grovespring, MO; his son Tony Prock and wife Angie, Lebanon, MO; three brothers, Howard Rifenburg, Springfield, Ernie and wife Vera, Lebanon, MO and Roy and wife Sarah of Conway, MO; many grand and great grandchildren, whom he adored; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Lawrence was a kind, gentle, hard-working and God loving man who was loved and respected by all who came to know him. He will be missed dearly by his wife and his sons and all of his family and friends.
Graveside funeral services for Lawrence Milton Rifenburg, Sr. were held 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Little Vine Cemetery, Niangua, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to the Conway Senior Citizens Center, Conway, Missouri and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
