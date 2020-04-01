Lawrence Lee Williams, Seymour, was born Jan. 23, 1937, in Pierce City, Missouri, to Richard and Luva (Fields) Williams. He departed this life on March 30, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 83.
Lawrence enjoyed music, especially country and gospel, even putting out his own recordings. He loved riding horses and hunting. Lawrence had his own gun shop at one time, and was an auto mechanic as well as a sewing machine mechanic. He was a Christian.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Derotha “Jean” Williams; son, Rick; brothers, Loren, Pete, Lonnie, J.D. and Leon Williams; sisters, Delores, Virginia, Euna Mae, Ruth Faye and Blanch.
He is survived by his children, Karen Sees (Gary), Seymour, Joe “Hunephol” Williams (Roxanne), Monett, and Lee Williams (Wendy), Monett; brother, Ralph Williams (Virginia), Flemington; sister-in-law, Linda Williams, Monett; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a cousin who was like a brother to him, Ronnie Strickland; and many other relatives and friends.
Private services will be held at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with burial at a later date in Liberty Cemetery.
