This week the governor signed into law a piece of legislation meant to establish a system of reciprocity for military spouses that would recognize occupational licenses granted in other states.
The bill that has been signed into law will remove the barriers that impede military spouse licensure and allow them to practice their occupation as long as they hold a valid current license issued by another state or territory of the United States. Specifically, the bill will allow permit military spouses to receive an equivalent license in Missouri providing that the requirements from their home state are substantially similar to, or more stringent than, Missouri’s requirements. Approximately 35 percent of military spouses work in a field that requires a license.
Legislation to provide funding for health care
Before the legislature began its break in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, House members approved an important piece of legislation that will provide vital funding for the state’s Medicaid program. The Senate then gave the bill final approval two weeks ago and this week the governor signed it into law. The legislation will generate close to $1 billion in revenue for the state operating budget.
The bill will extend until 2021 the Ground Ambulance, Nursing Facility, Medicaid Managed Care Organization, Hospital, Pharmacy, and Intermediate Care Facility for the Intellectually Disabled Reimbursement Allowance taxes. These taxes are part of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) program that was first enacted into law in 1992. Under the program, hospitals and other medical providers provide funds to the state. Missouri’s Medicaid program then uses these funds to draw down matching federal dollars, and providers are reimbursed through appropriations from the federal funds.
Governor announces additional expenditure restrictions
In response to the continued decline in state revenues that have resulted from the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Mike Parson recently announced additional expenditure restrictions. This round of restrictions includes reduced funding for the General Assembly, as well as the Attorney General and nine state agencies. The expenditure restrictions are necessary to ensure the budget is balanced and the state has the necessary funds to continue its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The full list of the governor's restrictions is available at the following link: https://oa.mo.gov/budget-planning/budget-information/2020-budget-information
Next week the Legislature will take up, (while continuing to observe social distancing,) the 2021 Budget Substitute bills for perfection. The challenge has become anticipating the level of COVID-19 impacts upon our state revenues and spending for the next fiscal year. Our new fiscal budget year will begin on July 1st and we will still have some residual impacts of the shutdown. It is anticipated that these should diminish and be more measurable in the coming months as we get back to business.
Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve as your representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.