Get ready to Laugh Out Loud this Saturday, as the Marshfield Community Theatre presents its Laugh Out Loud: A Night of Comedy event at the Webster County Fairgrounds.
The event begins at 7 p.m. with Brandon Speakes, host of his own podcast, "The Revolution Speakes," and a monthly comedy show in Springfield, as emcee for the evening. Anna Fleeman, an ex-middle management accountant turned stand-up comedian, will serve as the featured comedian. She has performed all over Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Las Vegas and North Carolina. In addition, she performed at the Maumee Mary and Joseph Comedy Festival in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 2018 and 2019.
"Anna Fleeman is a local Springfield comedian," said Speakes. "I met her doing the typical open mic grind that all comedians go through — going to every open mic night that was being held in Springfield and seeing each other here and there until one of us introduced ourselves. I thought she was the funniest female I’d seen perform locally."
The second comedian is Bill May, who lives in Joplin. He has been featured in casinos and comedy clubs from across the country and placed fifth overall out of 160 regional competitors in the 2017 Gauntlet Comedy Competition.
"I met Bill May at a comedy competition in Oklahoma at a casino," said Speakes. "It was a March Madness Basketball-themed tournament. Bill was one of the other comedians performing in the tournament the same night as me. My wife and I were also there kind of scouting comedians because we were putting together our own monthly comedy show at the time. We both really thought Bill was funny and introduced ourselves after the event because we wanted to book him on our show."
This is the second time for the LOL event in Marshfield. Gates open at 6 p.m. For ticket information, visit marshfieldtheatre.org.
