Larry Ray Cantrell, son of Sherdon and Hazel (Fullington) Cantrell, was born April 24, 1957, at the Blinn Clinic in Marshfield, Missouri. He passed away at 2:40 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 63.
On Feb. 14, 2010, Larry was united in marriage to Jearlene Rogers. They were together for 21 years.
Larry was a member of the Pentecostal Lighthouse Church and that is where he found God and his great measures. He was a longtime logger and avid hunter. Larry loved taking kids on hunting and fishing trips and spending time with them. He loved and always looked forward to friends and family gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Toney Cantrell, Marshall Cantrell, Zed Cantrell, Emmett Cantrell, Carlos Cantrell and Ronnie Cantrell; and one sister, Frances Payton.
Survivors include his wife Jearlene; one son, James O’Neal; one grandson, Evan Crump; three brothers, Tom Cantrell and his wife Mary, Marshfield, Keith Cantrell and his wife Cynthia, Hartville, and Carlie Cantrell, Springfield; two sisters, Kathy Day, Seymour, and Agnes McVay and her husband, Bob, Marshfield; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in the Seymour Masonic Cemetery, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home Inc., Marshfield. Memorial contributions may be made to funeral expenses or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
