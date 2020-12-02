Larry Lee Letterman, son of Harold Junior Letterman and Ova Lee (Hargus) Letterman, was born May 20, 1948 in Springfield, MO. He passed away at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Cox Medical Center South, Springfield, at the age of 72.
Larry retired from Consumers Grocery and owned and operated a dump truck company. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam and a member of the Black Oak Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, Charles Letterman; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James Richard and Doris Garner; and a brother-in-law, Rick Cologna.
Survivors include his wife Judy; two children, Kristi Letterman, Marshfield and Jamie Letterman and his wife Mindy, Marshfield; his mother, Ova Lee Letterman, Niangua; one granddaughter, Karlee Letterman; two brothers and their wives, Michael and Becky Letterman, Marshfield, and Steve and Susie Letterman, Strafford; two sisters and their husbands, Saundra and Russ Hagler, Springfield and Pat and Ted Cantrell, Niangua; two sisters-in-law, Denise Letterman, Marshfield and Joyce Cologna, Marshfield; brother-in-law, Richard Lynn Garner and his wife Karol; and several other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were at noon Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Black Oak Cemetery, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Marshfield.
The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to Black Oak Cemetery or the American Heart Association in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.