Larry Don Bertoldie, Marshfield, was born August 18, 1952 in Springfield, MO to Jack and Darlena (Rudolph) Bertoldie. He passed away on August 28, 2019 in his home at the age of 67.
He worked as a processor at Kraft foods, and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his son, Patrick Bertoldie; brothers, David, Douglas, Bradley, Michael, and Steve Bertoldie; and his sister-in-law, Carla Bertoldie.
He is survived by his wife, Leta (Gorman) Bertoldie; his daughter, Teri Benn (Thomas), Limbach, Germany; daughter-in-law, Kristy Bertoldie, Springfield; brother, Tony Bertoldie (Pam), Conway; three grandchildren, Matthew Bertoldie, Joshua Bertoldie, and Ahvie Benn; sisters-in-law, Kim Bertoldie, Shannon Bertoldie, Bonnie Bertoldie, Diana Gorman, all of Marshfield, and Donna Gorman Deen, Coyle, OK; brother-in-law, Duane Gorman, Azle, TX; and several other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Larry Bertoldie will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Marshfield. Visitation will be at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Tuesday, September 3 from 6-7 p.m.
