Logan-Rogersville and Marshfield endured more than a half of steady rain in Rogersville as the hosts claimed a 6-0 conference victory on May 4.
“I know that Marshfield’s a good team and this is a game we always look forward to, L-R head coach Brett Wubbena said. “We’ve got Webster County in common, and to me, it’s a good rivalry game. I think they play hard and have had a heckuva season so far, but we had a couple girls with multiple goals and three or four were assisted, so it was a good team effort.”
The Lady Cats took advantage of a number of first-half chances in the unfavorable conditions. By the time things cleared up in the second half, it was too late for the Lady Jays, despite their best efforts in the final 10 minutes. Hayleigh Cantrell forced a challenging overhead save from L-R goalkeeper Kierra Clark with nine minutes to go, and another from a corner. Another came on a ball flashed across the face of goal for the feet of Briana Obermaier, but Clark advanced from her post to stuff the shot in the waning moments.
Sophomores Kita and Nikki Wood each recorded a brace in the victory, as did Lori Ann McClellan, who drove in the game’s best goal from outside the box.
Clark, who recorded a handful of saves, didn’t seem to mind the downpour or the muddy puddle within the six-yard area.
“It was fun,” the first-year senior goalkeeper said laughing.
Wubbena played up the importance of the game, which came a day prior to the seed meeting for districts. “We needed this game, and I talked to the girls before it and told them that there weren't a ton of games that we have in common with people,” he said. “You look at Bolivar, and we didn’t have all our girls for that game, and the end result wasn’t a good one. It could have put another team above us...I was hoping this game [would prevent that]. Marshfield is a good team, and to keep them scoreless is a big deal.”
As it turns out, Rogersville did get the No. 2 seed in the district that will be hosted by the top-seeded Liberators. The Lady Cats will face Monett this Monday, then play against the winner of Osage-Cassville the next day ahead of a potential district title game on May 20.
Rogersville has reeled off three wins since the Marshfield match, defeating Springfield Central, McDonald County and Lebanon by a combined aggregate of 13-1.
Despite sitting at just 12-8, the Lady Cats' defeats have been very respectable. Bolivar is a top-five team in the most recent Class 2 Missouri Soccer Power Rankings; New Covenant is No. 3 in Class 1, while Glendale is fourth in Class 3. Just two of their losses have come to unranked sides.
Rogersville will be seeking a third district title since 2016 in Bolivar.
