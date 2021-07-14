Kyrita “Kay” Ann Rankin, 83, was born September 8, 1937 to Howard Wesley and Kyra Avis (Brown)
Duvall in Kansas City, Missouri and departed this life for her Heavenly Home July 7, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kyra and Eddie Kaptur; aunt, Rita Brown; brother-in-law, Bob Rankin; and sister-in-law, Donna Buck.
Kay is survived by her loving husband, William Allen “Bill” Rankin, of 60 years; her five children, Valerie Letterman (Jerry) of Conway, Missouri; Alan Rankin (Lisa) of Springfield, Missouri; Michael Rankin of Elkland, Missouri; William Rankin of Studybutte, Texas; Shelly Rankin of San Diego, California; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Stoddard, Robyn (Luke) Edwards, Samuel Rankin, Jacob Rankin, and Alison Rankin; six great grandchildren; nine siblings, Dr. Louis (Karen) Constan, Saginaw MI, Peter (Marybeth) Constan, Fischers, IN, Margaret Constan, Louisville, KY, Susan (Bob) Doner, Des Moines, IA, Diane (Jim) Bogda, Woodhaven, MI, Michele (Randy) Ahlswede, New Smyrna Beach, FL, Tim (Penny) Kaptur, Crestwood, IL, Lyrl (Craig) Pioppo, Alsip, IL, Edward James “Jamie” Kaptur, Chicago, IL, brother-in-law, Ed Buck, Holton, KS; sister-in-law, Judy Hawley, Independence, MO; daughter-in-law, Diane Rankin, Conway, MO; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Kay was a very special, graceful lady who began her adulthood as a secretary. On June 23, 1961, Kay married William Allen “Bill” Rankin and together they reared five children. She treasured her family and cared about everyone she came into contact with. She loved her kitties, was a voracious reader and made countless afghans and blankets for all of her family and many friends. Kay made hundreds of stocking caps/hats for “Maggies” on Commercial Street for many years to distribute free to street/homeless people. Kay worked for many years in the 90’s at Walmart. Bill and Kay were madly in love with each other and she is already sorely missed.
Celebration of Life services for Kyrita “Kay” Ann Rankin will be held 2 p.m. on August 21, 2021 at Elkland Independent Methodist Church with Nicholas Inman officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Elkland Independent Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
