The city of Marshfield sure knows how to throw a party.
On Saturday, residents of the city turned out in force for the dedication ceremony for Patriot Park and the newly named Dr. Tommy Macdonnell Aquatic Center.
The Patriot Park concept was the brainchild of Mayor Robert Williams, who envisioned a site that would not only expand the recreational opportunities for Marshfield residents, but also serve as a vibrant living monument to our community’s patriots. These patriots include not only active-duty military members and veterans from all branches of service, but also those workaday heroes who are there in an instant when we need them: law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, 911 operators and more.
The namesake of the city’s aquatic center, Dr. Tommy Macdonnell, was literally front and center at Saturday’s event. From his perch on stage in a Jeep Willys that Governor Mike Parson himself chauffeured onto the stage, Dr. Tommy could listen to the many people who came out to honor him and the other community heroes. And Dr. Tommy himself — a 96-year-old decorated veteran of the Normandy invasion and a former physician, legislator and community volunteer — stood to recognize those who make a difference. He called the presence of patriots at the ceremony “gratifying,” and he said that it was a wonderful feeling to see the community come together.
And if Dr. Tommy says it’s so … it is so.
Saturday was the first step toward a lasting monument to those who, day after day, make our American lives possible and keep us safe. In the future, benches and banners in a field of flags will all help to commemorate or memorialize these heroes.
It’s a beautiful gesture, for a whole community to join in their appreciation for those special people who have chosen to serve us in these myriad ways. It is also a reminder that we ourselves owe it to our community to contribute in whatever way we can. We can volunteer for a charitable cause, or we can lend a hand to a neighbor in need.
For that matter, we can do the minimum that is demanded of us, by offering our thanks to those who rise to the occasion every single day to help ensure our blessings of life and liberty in this great nation.
We are lucky to live in a community where there are so many who give, and so many more who show up to acknowledge that they do.
