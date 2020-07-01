Kristosha Unique Hull, Springfield, was born Jan. 18, 1999, to Joshua and Kristene (Sharp) Hull. She departed this life on June 20, 2020, at the age of 21.
Kristosha enjoyed reading, especially her Bible, as well as watching crime shows and murder investigations. She liked helping people, which led to her career as a nurse's aide, working in home health. Each of her tattoos had a meaning. Kristosha loved her pet boxer, Lucy.
She is survived by her parents, Joshua and Kristene Hull, Marshfield; siblings, Dyllon Wilson, Marshfield, and John Logen Hull, Buffalo; grandparents, Norma Sharp, Marshfield, Juley Voss, Rogersville, Terry Voss, Rogersville, and John Hull, Powell, Wyoming; and great-grandparents, Glenda Hull, Boise, Idaho, and Nora Sales, Marshfield.
Funeral services were 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield, with interment following in Marshfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for expenses.
