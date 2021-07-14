Kristopher Bradley “Brad” Wall, Marshfield, was born August 17, 1976 to Ed Wall and Evaline (Hinton) Wall in Columbia, TN. He departed this life on July 1, 2021 in his home at the age of 44.
Brad worked at J and I Automotive as a water pump rebuilder.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evaline Wall, and his brother, Michael Wall.
Brad is survived by his wife, Andria (Wagner) Wall, of the home; his daughter, Elizabeth Wall, of the home; his parents, Ed and Genie Wall, Reeds Spring; and one sister, Krystal Browning.
Graveside services were at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 9 at Nagel Cemetery, Elk Creek, MO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.