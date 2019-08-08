Lily Jacobs, 8, will be marketing her Candy Survival Kit during Marshfield's first-ever Children’s Business Fair, set for Saturday, Aug. 24, at Young’s Shopping Center. For a $10 entry fee, young people can enter their kid-run businesses into the fair, where they will be judged on merchandising, quality, customer service, independence and preparedness. A winner will be chosen, and the prize is $250 seed money for their business, as well as an ad in The Marshfield Mail. The event is sponsored in part by GRO Marshfield. For more information, visit www.childrensbusinessfair.org/marshfield. A preview story on the event will appear in next week’s Mail.
