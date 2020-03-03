Kevin Lee Kumbier, Elkland, was born June 25, 1968, in Springfield, Missouri, to Jimmy "Buddy" Kumbier and Wanda Cooley Alff. He passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in his home at the age of 51.
Kevin loved spending time with family, friends and his dog, Rufus. Kevin enjoyed motorcycles, especially Harleys, and watching movies. He collected knives and skulls.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Karrie Kumbier; and his brother, Kurtis Kumbier.
He is survived by his children, Anna Kumbier, Belmont, Mississippi, Journey Kumbier, Belmont, Mississippi, and David Kumbier, Myrtle Creek, Oregon; grandsons, Auran Kumbier and Gabriel Kumbier; and sister, Katrina (Bernard) Kane, Elkland.
Visitation was at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with graveside services following in Mission Home Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Mission Home Cemetery Upkeep Fund and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
