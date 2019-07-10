Kerry Lyle Banks, 63, of Fordland, passed away June 30, 2019, in Springfield. He was born Dec. 12, 1955, in St. Louis to John Houston Banks and Lillian Lois Hurt.
He was raised in Eminence, and at 17, he entered the U.S. Navy as a Seabee. He was a man of many trades, working throughout his life as a truck driver, roofer, electrician, insurance agent and even a cook. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, boating and teaching others his many skills.
Kerry is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 25 years, Joanne; children Erica and husband Kevin Hunt of Blue Eye and Daisaku (currently serving his country in Belgium) and wife Michelle Dixon; mother, Lillian Cooley; siblings, Shane Cooley, Shawn Cooley and family and Melinda Nicholson and family; as well as countless nieces and nephews.
Kerry is preceded in death by his father, John Houston Banks; brothers, Gary and Bill Banks; and sister, Brenda Banks.
Kerry will receive full military honors at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Friday, July 19, at noon. A celebration of life service and meal will be held afterwards at the VFW Post 4101 in Marshfield at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Kerry’s Memorial Funds at America’s Credit Union 2350 E Bennett, Springfield MO 65804 (specify account #33356 in the memo line). Funds will honor past and current service members.
Arrangements are by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield.
