Kenneth Williams, son of Marvin Williams and Imogene (Adams) Williams, was born October 31, 1937 in Caddo, Texas. He passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 in his home in Marshfield at the age of 83.
Ken owned and operated K&D Furniture and Appliance in Marshfield. He also volunteered at the Marshfield Senior Center and Chamber of Commerce. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Dirk Williams; and one brother, Jerry Marvin Williams.
Survivors include his wife De Vell; one daughter, Kim Williams, Springfield; and one son Tim Williams and his wife Julie, Nixa; one sister, Martha Harper, Round Rock, TX; three brothers, Charles Williams and his wife D, Salado, TX, Bob Williams and his wife Darcey, Midland, TX and Mike Williams and his wife Mel, Midland, TX; and several other relatives and friends.
No services are planned at this time, cremation is under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Marshfield Senior Center in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.