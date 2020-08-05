Kenneth Norman Mullis, 73, Marshfield, Missouri, was born June 12, 1947, to Donald Eugene and Norma Helen (Sordello) Mullis in San Jose, California, and departed this life July 20, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judy Mullis; a stepson, Billy Joe Cornelison; two grandsons, Steven Cummins and Michael Cummins; and a great-granddaughter, Hartley.
Kenneth is survived by two sons, Kenny (Ellen) Mullis and Matt (Sheryl) Mullis; one stepdaughter, Cindy Dobson (Mike); eight grandchildren, Robert, Kendra, Dalton, Madilyn, Alexis, Garrett, Lyla and Major; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Louise Braam; a brother, Roy Mullis; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Kenneth proudly served his country with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was married to Judy Mullis on Dec. 7, 1998, and they shared 20 years of marriage before Judy passed away in 2008. He worked as a machinist most of his life but also was a police officer for the Mountain Grove Police Department.
Military honors for Kenneth Norman Mullis will be held 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
