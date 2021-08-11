Kenneth Lee Ross, 71, Marshfield, MO, son of Elmer and Norma (Newberry) Ross was born on December 31, 1949 in Springfield, MO, and departed this life on July 30, 2021 in Mercy Hospital Springfield, MO.
On October 15, 2016 Kenneth was united in marriage to Nancy Sutton.
Kenneth proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was also a member of the Lions Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Norma Ross; brothers, Larry and Kavin Ross.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Nancy of the home; daughter, Josie Ross, of Springfield; step children, Crystal Bradford, of Tennessee, Tammy Williamson, of Marshfield, and Donny McFarland, of Oklahoma; his grandchildren, and great grandchildren; his sister, Tami Prall, of Ozark, and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services for Kenneth Lee Ross will be held 2 p.m. Thursday August 12, 2021 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, MO. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Webster County Veterans in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com
