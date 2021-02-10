Kenneth Lamar Jenkins, Niangua, was born November 12, 1929 in Griffin, GA. He departed this life on January 29, 2021 in the Marshfield Care center at the age of 91.
He was retired from the United States Marine Corps.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Pat Jenkins, of the home; his children, Craig Jenkins, Peggy Jones, Gina Goicechea, Shawnee Jenkins, Scott Jenkins, Russell Jenkins, and Lani Poindexter; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister, Chris Minton; and stepdaughter Cindy Hollandsworth.
Graveside services were Monday, February 8, 2021 in Missouri Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.