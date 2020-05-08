Kenneth (Ken) Lee Ragsdale, age 82 years and 11 months, of Center, left
this earth peacefully on May 3, 2020. Private memorial services will be
held at a later date.
Ken was born June 9, 1937, in Seymour, Webster County, Missouri, the son of Ernest and Leta McCormack Ragsdale.
Preceding him were his parents; a brother, Virgil Eugene; and two
sisters, Nadine (Ragsdale) Rader and Leota Mae (Ragsdale) Davis.
Survivors include a sister, Flora Marie (Ragsdale) Phillips; his wife,
Anita (Couch) Youngblood Ragsdale of Center; and a daughter, Kimberly
Michelle (Ragsdale) Bookhout, son-in-law, Tom Bookhout, and children,
Jennifer, Corey and Tamara of Wichita, Kansas.
Extended family members include Pam (Youngblood) Stuart, Benji Burton of Hannibal, Keith Stuart of Center, Kate Stuart and Forest Vance of Columbia, Kirk Youngblood and Rainie Gilmore of Hannibal, and Paige Youngblood Mulligan and Will Mulligan and children Patrick and Evie Mulligan of Lake St. Louis.
Friends include Larry and Roberta Mottesheard of Paola (Larry and Ken worked together for over thirty years and shared the hobby of quail hunting); Lynda and Al Conway of Oregon City, Oregon (Lynda and Ken shared the love of horse showing for over 30 years) and many other lifelong friends.
Ken was baptized at Marshfield Christian Church and later changed
membership to Overland Park Christian Church in Kansas. He was a 1954
graduate of Marshfied High School. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1955 and
received his training at Keel United States Naval Center in Great Lakes,
Illinois. He served in Company 73, 12th Regiment, 123rd Battalion, serving on the USS Lake Champlain. After his service, he returned to Kansas, where he was married to Lois Pierce from 1958 to 1971, and to this union a daughter, Kimberly Michelle was born.
He attended barber college, opening his own shop in Overland Park, Kansas, from 1961 to 2004. Ken loved hunting, boating and
horses until his health limited his activities. Ken retired in 2004 and
moved to Center. He married his soulmate, Anita, on Jan. 17, 2004, in
Center.
Ken was a lifetime member of the Missouri Foxtrotting Horse
Breed Association, where he took special pride in showing and winning
many world championships at Ava, Missouri. He was a member of the Kansas City Regional Foxtrotting Association and served as president several years, and he served as a mentor to many who enjoyed foxtrotting horses.
He was a lifetime member of the Overland Park VFW and attended Masonic Lodge 436. He was also a charter member of local NEMO Gaited Horse Club. In later years, trail riding became his enjoyment, while traveling over Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky. Ken will always be remembered for his short … (mostly long) stories.
Cremation rites were accorded under the direction of Bienhoff
Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center Baptist Church, Center
MO 63436 or MFTHBA, National Youth Program, Ava MO 65608 or Community Loving Care Hospice, Bowling Green MO 63334.
Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com.
