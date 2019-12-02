Kenneth Clarence Williams, son of Kenneth Marvin Williams and Sabine (Wambergue) Williams, was born January 14, 1944 in Joplin, MO and raised in Lamar. He passed away at 7:25 a.m. Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Webco Manor, Marshfield, at the age of 75.
Kenneth was a retired marketing director of ARCO Oil Company and member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Carolyn (Peggy) in 2014; and sister Wilma Metcalf.
Survivors include two daughters and their husbands, Angela and Kyle Shubel, Marshfield; and Sherry and David Brett-Major, Bethesda, MD; four grandchildren, Kenneth Herren, Cline Herren, Olivia Brett-Major, and Rebecca Brett-Major; and several other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are pending and will be at St. John's Episcopal Church, Springfield, with interment to follow in the Marshfield Cemetery, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Hospice Compassus in care of Fraker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
