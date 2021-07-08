Kendel Ray Young, Pueblo, CO, formerly of Marshfield, was born September 30, 2010 in Springfield, MO. He passed away June 26, 2021 in Pueblo, CO at the age of 10.
Kendel was a loving and affectionate child. He was fun-loving and outgoing. He enjoyed wearing ties, especially bow ties, and wearing pajama bottoms with shorts over them. Kendel could often be seen wearing two different socks or two different shoes.
He is survived by his parents, Justin Day and Alexis Mariette Young, San Antonio, TX, and Kayla Faye (Kelley) and Adam Paul Charlton, Pueblo, CO; his brothers, Colton Day Young, Pueblo, CO, and Carson James Young, San Antonio, TX; grandparents, Jack and Jean Vestal, Marshfield, David Ray and Terri Lynn Kelley, Gainesville; great-grandmother, Delores Felker, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Inurnment will be in Good Springs Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.