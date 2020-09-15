Kathie Lou Jones, Marshfield, was born Dec. 12, 1951, in Lebanon, Missouri, to Lester and Della (Maines) McCann. She departed this life on Sept. 13, 2020, in her home at the age of 68.
Kathie was Mom or Nanny to many. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally. Her home was always open for everyone, and she was available for anyone in need of love. Kathie worked as a registered nurse at Cox Hospital NICU for over 40 years. Before her passing, she was working part-time at Price Cutter in Conway. She enjoyed scrapbooking and making cards for birthdays and anniversaries. Her smile will be missed by all.
Kathie is survived by her husband, Michael Ray Jones; her children, Christy Anne Branham (Larry), Springfield, Sarah Melissa Mezzacapa, Springfield, and Scott Michael Jones (Pam), Marshfield; siblings, Darrel McCann (Kelly), Stoutland, Roy McCann (Edie), Falcon, and Margaret Logan (Frank), Stoutland; grandchildren, Dustin (Candice), Savanna, Alesha, Jennifer, Jerry, Marissa, Kevin, Lilyan, Matthew and Brooklyn; and great-grandchildren, Kiara, Nathaniel, Dylan, Lexi, Tucker, Michael, Kali, Aurora and Scott, who is expected to make his arrival any day.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
The family will be at the funeral home from 2-6 p.m. Friday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
