Karen Sue Shoe (née Guntrum) was born in Clarion County, PA on September 11, 1945 to Ralph and Martha Guntrum, but lived most of her life in Fordland, MO. Sue went home in the arms of her Lord on January 7, 2020.
On November 28, 1969, she married Walter Oliver Shoe in Fordland, MO, and they were happily married for 33 years. Sue was a devoted wife, homemaker, and loving mother. Sue is survived by her children Karen Potts and husband Ron of Goldsboro, NC, Rena Skidmore and husband Tim of Marshfield, MO, Matthew Shoe and wife Sherri of St. Louis, MO, and Coral Shields and her husband Tyler of Tulsa, OK. She is also survived by her beloved mother, Martha Guntrum of Fordland, MO and sisters Jean Jackson of Fulton, MO and Madalyn Pickering of Summerville, SC. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant sister Shelia Irene Guntrum in January 1948, her father Ralph Guntrum in June 1985 and her husband Walter Oliver Shoe in August of 2002.
She loved reading mystery novels and enjoyed volunteering time at the local Community Christian Twenty Five Cent Store. Sue enjoyed her coast to coast car travels with her family. She loved her beloved cats and chickens.
Celebration Of Life services to be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Southwest MO Humane Society.
