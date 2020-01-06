Junior Lynn Spriggs, Marshfield, was born Aug. 5, 1950, to William Henry Spriggs, Jr. and Mary Lou (Hobson) Spriggs. He departed this life on Dec. 29, 2019, in Elkland, Missouri, at the age of 69.
Junior retired from Sho-Me Power as a warehouse foreman. Junior was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He could always be found on his tractor or working outside.
He is survived by his wife, Reva (Patty) Spriggs, of the home; his children, Kimberly Fortney (Jack), Marshfield, Denise Perkins (Jared), Elkland, and Clint Spriggs (Annie), Marshfield; seven grandchildren, Jacob Matthew Fortney, Kaitlyn Leigh Fortney, James Warren DeFreece, Josie Lynn Spriggs, Charlee Jo Spriggs, Cason Matthew Spriggs, and Kelsey Ragsdale (Scott); one great-grandchild, Emersyn Ragsdale; sister, Cyndi Schroder (Bob), Greenfield; nephew, Jesse Tinucci; niece, Mary Fidler (Joey) and their children, Isabella and Hudson Fidler.
Graveside services were at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Marshfield Cemetery under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.